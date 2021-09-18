Arsenal Won’t Escape Defeat Against Burnley -Jerome

Former Stoke City striker Cameron Jerome has tipped Burnley to overcome Arsenal in today’s Premier League clash at Turf Moor.

Jerome stated this in an interview with talkSPORT, where he said that Burnley will fancy heir chance of upsetting the Gunners at home.

Recall that Arteta’s side struggled against the Clarets last campaign, losing 1-0 at the Emirates in December before they were held to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in March.

Besides, the Gunners recent poor form in the EPL this season have also put Arteta battling for his job.

However, Jerome said that Burnley will come pretty hard on Arsenal today.

“It’s definitely a potential banana skin for Arsenal,” Jerome told talkSPORT of the trip to Burnley.

“The game on Saturday [versus Norwich] would’ve done a world of good in terms of confidence but you expect them to win that game and more by a one goal scoreline.

“But Burnley away is the last place you want to go against an organised, well-drilled Sean Dyche team…