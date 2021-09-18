Dele-Bashiru Vows To Keep Working Hard At Reading

Tom Dele-Bashiru hopes to continue his fine form for Reading and thanked manager Veljko Paunovic for his faith in him.

The midfielder bagged a brace in Reading’s 3-1 home win against Peterborough at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday.

Dele-Bashiru’s first came from a smart, low angled finish from the edge of the box, which put the Royals two up against the Posh – and his second put the game beyond doubt, as he arrowed an effort from 25 yards into the top corner beyond Christy Pym.

“I’m really grateful to the gaffer for his trust in me and hopefully I can keep repaying him with goals and assists,”the midfielder told the club’s website.

“Everyone has a clearer understanding of their responsibilities defensively now so I’m sure the clean sheet will be coming soon.

“We were all buzzing after the final whistle and I’m sure the lads will cherish this, and want to keep having those winning feelings.”

Dele-Bashiru and the Royals have little time to dwell on the…