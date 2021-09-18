It Will Be Difficult For Chelsea To Retain UCL Title -Cech

Chelsea chief Petr Cech has warned that it would be difficult for the team to retain this year’s UEFA Champions League.

The Blues are unbeaten in the Premier League after four games and started their Champions League title defence with a win against Zenith.

Despite their brilliant start to the season, Cech, who is now the technical and performance advisor at the club, is urging caution.

“It is really difficult to retain the Champions League because you need an element of everything going right and you need to be lucky as well,” he wrote for the Chelsea website.

“For Real Madrid to win it three times in a row, that was absolutely exceptional and you have to really take your hat off to a team for doing that because it’s a title that is really so hard to retain.

“When you come in as a champions, everybody has extra pressure and that adds to the complexity of the whole thing. You need everything to go right, no unlucky games or bad decisions.

“You are playing the best teams in…