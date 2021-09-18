Koeman Gets Three-Match Ultimatum To Save Barca Job

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given head coach Ronald Koeman just three games to turn things around or be fired, according to AS.

The LaLiga giants languish in seventh place in the league table after two wins and a draw.

But the club’s performance in their 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League has rattled Laporta’s cage.

Barca did not have a shot on target and livid Laporta holds Koeman solely responsible for the dismal performance, AS claim.

Laporta believes the Dutchman’s defensive approach backfired and ultimately cost them the game.

The 59-year-old accuses Koeman of coming into the game with a small-club mentality in front of the Nou Camp faithful, who booed their stars for the defeat.

The Spaniard called a meeting straight after the beating by the Bundesliga champions to discuss Koeman’s future.

But they reportedly held back from sacking the 58-year-old and instead will…