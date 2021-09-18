Munoz Watford Manager Backs Dennis, Strike Partners To Score Goals

Watford boss Xisco Munoz has expressed confidence that the goals will soon flow for Emmanuel Dennis and his strike partners.

Since joining Watford, Dennis has scored just one goal in five appearances in all competitions.

Dennis and Cucho Hernandez netted in the Hornet’s 3-2 win over Villa and fellow striker Ashley Fletcher was also on target against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup last month.

Joshua King, another summer signing, is still to get off the mark for his new club but there is plenty of belief the goals will come for the Watford attackers soon.

“I am very calm about our strikers. I saw the guys every day in training and they have very good talent to score.

“It was only these games and I am not afraid of this. It is not a big problem and when we have the balance, it will be the moment (they score).”

And ahead of today’s clash with Norwich, Munoz says Watford’s positive results against the Canaries last season…