Nwakaeme Grabs Acssist As Trabzonspor Beat Kasimpasa Away

Anthony Nwakaeme provided an assist as Trabzonspor recorded a 1-0 away win against Kasimpasa in their Turkish Super Lig clash at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium, Istanbul on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Nwakaeme teed up Anastasios Bakasetas for the game’s only goal in the 52nd minute.

It was the first time the 32-year-old has failed to register a goal in the Turkish top-flight this season having scored in four consecutive games before the encounter against Kasimpasa.

Trabzonspor also moved to top position on the table with 13 points from five games.

The Black Sea Storm will take on Konyaspor in their next league game on Wednesday.

