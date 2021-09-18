Onuachu Focused On Genk After Failed Transfer

Genk forward Paul Onuachu is totally focused on making further impact at the club after failing secure a big move to another team this summer.

Onuachu was linked with a number of clubs in Europe following an impressive campaign that saw him scored 33 goals in 38 league appearances for the Smurfs.

The Nigeria international struggled early this campaign but has rediscovered his best form with a number of impressive performances in recent outings.



The 27 year-old scored a late winner as Genk recorded a 1-0 away win against Austrian club Rapid Vienna in their UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday.

“I was disappointed that I was not able to make a nice transfer this summer, but I have now closed that chapter,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“I am focusing on the future with Genk and I am looking forward to it.”

