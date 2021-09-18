Pogba Could Leave Manchester United Next Year

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could return to Juventus when his contract at Old Trafford expires next June, according to the Frenchman’s agent Mino Raiola.

Pogba has started the 2021-22 campaign in impressive form for the Red Devils, contributing seven assists in four appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old’s future with the 20-time English champions remains unclear, though, as his current deal is due to expire in 2022.



Read Also: Cavani’s Unhappy With Ronaldo’s Impressive Form -Berbatov

Raiola has suggested that his client could sign a new contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but the well-known agent has also talked-up a return to Turin for the World Cup winner.

“Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Man Utd and we’ll see what happens. Juventus? Paul still loves Turin. There’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes – but it also depends on Juventus plans,” Raiola told Rai Sport.

Pogba previously left Man…