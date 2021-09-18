Premier League: Dennis Scores As Watford Beat Norwich To End Winless Run

Emmanuel Dennis was back among the goals as Watford as he netted in their 3-1 win at Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday, completesports.com reports.

Dennis had gone four straight games without scoring while Watford were winless in their last four fixtures.

Also in action for Watford were William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo with the latter coming on in the 82nd minute.

The Super Eagles forward opened scoring in the 17th minute after nodding in an in-swinging ball.

He has now scored two goals in five Premier League appearances.

It is now two wins in five league games (three defeats) for the newly promoted club.

Liverpool go top in the league table after defeating Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita sealed the comfortable win for the Reds.

They are now on 13 points just two points ahead of second place Everton.

At Turf Moor, Arsenal made it back-to-back wins after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burnley.

Martin Odegaard’s superb…