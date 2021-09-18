Reading Boss Hails ‘Amazing’ Ejaria After Win Vs Fulham

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic heaped plaudits on Ovie Ejaria after the midfielder scored twice to hand Royals a 2-1 win against Fulham at the Craven Cottage.

Ejaria put Reading ahead on 19 minutes sending an unstoppable shot past Paulo Gazzaniga.

The 23-year-old then looped a pass inside the area and controlled expertly to slot into the corner for his second in the 53rd minute.

“Ovie had an amazing performance. His execution was fantastic. We see it in training many times and we encourage him to do it more often in games,”Paunovic said after the game.

“It was more difficult in this game because our game plan was asking a lot of the attacking players to work defensively, but every time we gave the ball to him, Halilovic, Swift, Hoilett…there was some excitement and they were very clinical in execution.

“His talent doesn’t surprise me. I see it often but we need to work out how to bring the ball to him more in the final third, and the other guys because it has to be more…