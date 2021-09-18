We Will Use Football To Promote Unity, National Development

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared his administration’s commitment to use football for the development of the girl-child, inspiring young people to have rewarding careers in the game.

The president stated this when he received the FIFA delegation led by its president Gianni Infantino and the president of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe, at State House, Abuja on Thursday.

President Buhari called on the top echelon of football’s world governing body to see Nigeria as “one of its greatest assets when it comes to the development of football’’.

On women’s football, the president expressed delight that Nigeria has produced excellent role models to inspire the next generation of stars to take up the sport.



Read Also: Buhari Receives FIFA, CAF Presidents In Abuja

‘‘Our National women’s football team, the Super Falcons are a force to reckon with both on the continent and internationally.

‘‘Some of our women footballers such as Asisat Oshoala,…