Awoniyi Stopped In Defeat-Dortmund, Union Berlin Six-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi failed to save Union Berlin from defeat as Borussia Dortmund secured a vital 4-2 win in Sunday’s Bundesliga.

The Nigerian international almost equalized for Union Berlin in the 25th minute few minutes after Erling Haaland had given the home team the lead but his ball was intercepted by a Dortmund defender.

With three goals already to his name, Awoniyi was also denied a goal scoring chance in the 38th minutes when his effort hit the cross bar.

He was however, replaced in the 55th minute by Kevin Behrens.

Goals from Raphael Guerreiro and a Haaland penalty but the hosts 2-0 up at half-time, and although a Marvin Friedrich own goal briefly made it 3-0, Max Kruse pulled one back.

Away striker Andreas Voglsammer struck with 10 minutes left to briefly give the visitors hope but Haaland’s second just two minutes later put the seal on the win for Marco Rose’s side in front of a…