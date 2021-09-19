Dybala Set To Sign New Juventus Contract

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has reportedly come close to signing a new contract with the Turin club.

The 27-year-old’s current deal is set to expire this summer, triggering growing links to a departure from the Italian giants, but the two parties are now said to have agreed on terms.

Dybala, who arrived from Palermo ahead on the 2015-16 season, revealed that he was close to extending his stay last week, saying to reporters: “I think there will be a new meeting this week. The directors have changed, so we’ve started from the beginning. We hope to reach a happy conclusion, I hope there will be good news soon.”

According to Tuttosport, the forward is now set to sign the new deal, with an official announcement from the club expected next week.

The Argentine has made 257 appearances for I Bianconeri since his arrival, netting 102 goals and registering 42 assists, and he has kicked off the new campaign with a goal in…