I Feel Comfortable Playing Alongside Ndidi -Tielemans

Leicester City midfielder, Youri Tielemans has described Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has a solid player who has complemented his game by giving him the freedom to attack more.

The Nigerian international, who was issued a red card in the Foxes’ 2-2 draw against Victor Osimhen’s Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday, is expected to return to the team as they face Brighton on he Premier League today.

However, in a chat with Football daily, the Belgian star stated that he’s more comfortable playing alongside Ndidi.

“He’s got that reading of the game, where he can just get the ball back. He’s also got the long legs, which helps him to pick up the ball from anyone.

“He’s also very strong physically, although he looks skinny,” Tielemans said.

“He does give me that freedom. I know that with him in that position, I can be more comfortable going forward,” Tielemans added.

