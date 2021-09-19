Klopp Praises Mane For Reaching 100th Goal In Premier League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Sadio Mane for reaching Premier League 100 goals in the colours of the Reds.

The Senegalese international netted a goal in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday at Anfield.

In an interview after the game, Klopp stated that Mane’s incredible hardwork was behind his feat.

“People obviously forget but around these 100 goals he worked incredibly hard, defended for us the wing, pressed high, counter-pressed, created goals, set up chances, all that kind of stuff. So the 100 goals are just one number, there are so many other numbers which are similarly important, but I’m really happy for him that he could reach that today.

“Yeah, a massive achievement. In the glorious history of this club only 18 players – if that is right – scored 100 goals, that says a lot. Nowadays players are usually not that long in clubs so I am really…