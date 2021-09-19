Ligue 1: Simon Bags Double Assists In Nantes’ Big Win Away

Moses Simon provided two assists as Nantes thrashed Angers 4-1 away in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game, Completesports.com reports.

Simon has now taken his assists to five in five league games this season.

Simon set up Andrei Girotto for Nantes’ first goal as early as the third minute.

He then provided another assist this time for Kolo Muani in the 23rd minute to put Nantes 3-1 up.

The win saw Nantes end a run of three consecutive defeats after winning one and drawing one of the opening two league games.

Following the impressive win at Angers Nantes move to 10th place on seven points in the French topflight.

And in another French Ligue 1 game, Terem Moffi fired blanks in Lorient’s 0-0 draw at Reims.

By James Agberebi

