My Biggest Worry For Mount -Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he’s worried Mason Mount could be going through burn out.

Mount virtually played every minutes under Tuchel last season as the Blues won the UEFA Champions League and made it to the top four in the Premier League.

He was also part if the England team that made it through to the final of the Euro 2020 final, where they narrowly lost to Italy in the final.

However, Tuchel said that he’s been careful with the way he handled Mount’s situation in order not affect his game.

“‘We were very careful with him in pre-season, he did not start the game against Villarreal and then he started against Crystal Palace straight away,” he said.

“Sometimes we are a bit worried but on the other side he seems to deal so good with all the minutes and all the load that he has that it’s sometimes very hard to leave him out because he looks fresh, he comes with a smile.

“I would be…