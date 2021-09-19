Ndidi, Iheanacho Star In Leicester City’s Loss To Brighton

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were on the losing side as Brighton defeated Leicester 2-1 in Sunday’s Premier League game at The American Express Community Stadium.

Ndidi, who was making his 5th appearance in the colours of the Foxes this season, played all 90 minutes as he marshaled the midfield with so much confidence. He was issued a yellow card for pushing Danny Welbeck in the 44th minutes.

Neal Maupay netted the opening in the 35th minutes via a penalty before Danny Welbeck extended Brighton’s lead in the 50th minutes to send the home fans into frenzy.

However, Jamie Vardy reduced the scoreline when he netted for Leicester City in the 61st minutes.

Read Also: Belgian Jupiler: Onuachu Scores Late Winner Again As Genk Beat Sint-Truiden Away

In the 75th minutes, Iheanacho came on from the bench for Boubakary Soumare, to make his 5th appearance as Leicester coach, Brenda Rodgers went in search of the equalizing goal.

The Nigerian international could not…