Omotayo Arrives Nigeria, Begins Lagos Leg Of WASM-Related African Tour

The Vice President Continental of Africa Sports Management Association (ASMA) Professor Oluwaseun Omotayo has arrived lagos, Nigeria to begin his weeklong tour of the country following his recent appointment as Africa Representative on the Executive Board of World Association for Sports Management (WASM).

Speaking to a cross section of the media on his arrival yesterday from his base in Ho, Ghana, where he is a Visiting Scholar with the University of Health and Allied Science, Prof Omotayo said that he elected to commence the Africa Tour from Nigeria being his home country as he will be using the Nigeria leg of tour of Africa Nations to canvass support for strong Country Representations at the 5th Biennial Conference and elective congress of Africa Sports Management Association (ASMA) scheduled for Banjul in The Gambia next year while propagating the philosophy of the global movement of Sports for Development and Peace (SfDP) within the sphere of Sustainable Sports Development…