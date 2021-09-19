Onuachu Scores Late Winner Again As Genk Beat Sint-Truiden Away

Paul Onuachu was once again the hero as he netted a late goal in Genk’s 2-1 away win against Sint-Truiden, in the Belgian Jupiler on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu grabbed a 92nd minute goal to give Genk a 1-0 win at Austrian club Rapid Wien in Thursday’s Europa League group opener.

Against Sint-Truiden, the 27-year-old replaced Luca Oyen in the 61st minute and scored with seven minutes left in the game.

Also Read: ‘Massive Three Points On The Road’ – Troost-Ekong Hails Watford’s Win At Norwich

He has now scored a goal in each of Genk’s last three games.

He has found the back of the net three times after six appearances in the Belgian Jupiler this season.

The win means Genk are unbeaten in their last five games, winning four and drawing one.

They move up to third on 14 points, three points behind leaders Club Brugge, in the league table.



By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now —