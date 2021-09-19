Simon Nominated For Nantes MOTM Award After Win At Angers

Moses Simon has been nominated for Nantes’ Man of the Match award following his impressive display in his side’s 4-1 win at Angers, in Ligue 1 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Simon played a key role for his side after providing two assists in the comfortable win.

He now has five assists in five league games played so far in the current campaign.

The Super Eagles winger is up against three other players for the club’s award for the most outstanding performer on a matchday.

The players Simon is up against are Alban Lafont, Randal Muani and Ludovic Blas.

As at the time of writing this report, Simon was third on 17 per cent, in the votes casted.

Muani has 47, Blas is on 20 while Lafont has garnered 16 per cent.

By James Agberebi

