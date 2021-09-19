Tottenham Battle Chelsea For Points In London Showdown

The city of London will literary be on lockdown as Chelsea hope to sustain their unbeaten when the team face Tottenham in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Chelsea are off to a fine start to the new campaign. With ten games in four points, Thomas Tuchel’s men entered the matchday as joint table-toppers, although Liverpool have since moved to the top after a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Blues defeated Aston Villa 3-0 last time in the league, which was followed by a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League. They will be hoping to extend that run on Sunday.

On the other hand, Tottenham made a perfect start to the new season, winning three in three in the league, but injuries hit Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad hard post the international break, leading to a shock 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend. That was followed by a 2-2 draw against Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League in midweek, leaving the Lilywhites under pressure to turn things…