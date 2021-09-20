10bet Land In Africa With Partnership Deals, Affirms Commitment To Support Sports All Over The Continent

The global sports betting brand, 10bet has entered the African football market with the partnership they have sealed with six clubs from six African nations.

It is beginning of the company’s commitment towards supporting football growth on the entire landmass.

These big words have already got a backup with even bigger actions, as the global brand will be sponsoring six football teams/clubs from six different countries in Africa in a partnership agreement that will run for three years with 10bet Africa as the official betting partner.

The clubs that will be enjoying this endorsement are eight times Nigerian league champions, Enyimba, Dodoma City Football Club of Tanzania, Football Club Talanta of Kenya, Aduana Stars of Ghana, Red Arrows of Zambia and Daring Club Motema Pembe Football Club of DRC who will work with 10bet Africa to establish and solidify their presence in Africa.

10bet Africa CEO, Arthur Perry said: “We are thrilled to have formed these partnerships to support and…