Araujo Scores Late Goal As Barca Force Granada To Draw

A late Ronald Araujo goal earned Barcelona a point against struggling Granada on Monday night at the Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman’s charges were eager to restore some pride after their 3-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last week.

Going into the fixture, Granada were looking for their first win of the season after losing two and drawing two of their four games played.

But the LaLiga giants got off to the worst possible start as Granada scored after just two minutes as Domingos Duarte nodded home a cross from Escudero for his first goal of the season.

Also Read: SERIE A: Osimhen Scores Again As Napoli Thrash Udinese 4-0

With chances in the box hard to come by, Sergi Roberto went close to breaking the deadlock with a snapshot from the edge of the box that sailed just wide of the upright.

That proved to be the trend for the remainder of the first half for Koeman’s side and the Dutch tactician was forced to make a change before the interval, with the young Alex…