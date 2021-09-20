Aribo Bags Second Assist Of Season In Rangers’ Home Draw

Joe Aribo got his second assist of the season in Rangers’ 1-1 home draw against Motherwell, in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Aribo’s first assist came in August as Rangers thrashed Dunfermline 5-0 in the Scottish League Cup.

Against Motherwell, Aribo set up Zambian teammate Fashion Sakala for the opening goal in the 12th minute.

But Motherwell equalised through Kaiyne Woolery in the 66th minute.

Despite the disappointing draw, Rangers remain top in the league table on 13 points but just a point above Hibernian.

Celtic, who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Livingston, are in sixth position on nine points.

By James Agberebi

