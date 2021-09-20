Boboye Rues Akwa United’s Elimination From CAF Champions League

Head Coach of Akwa United Football Club Kennedy Boboye has admitted that his team were eliminated from the CAF Champions League by the Algerian Champions CR Belouizdad, who were more technically superior.

The Nigerian champions crashed out at the preliminary stage of Africa’s premier competition after losing the second leg 2-0 in Algiers on Sunday and are out of the competition on a 2-1 aggregate score.

In a reaction to his team’s defeat and elimination from the competition, Coach Kennedy Boboye said “The moment we won by just one goal in Uyo on September 12th, I knew it will be difficult for us to get a favourable result in Algiers, but at the same time it wasn’t an impossible task for us. After a careful study of the first leg I realized that our opponents (CR Belouizdad) were technically better than us and that was why we came to Algiers with a game plan which unfortunately, didn’t work for us.



