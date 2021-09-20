Ghana Pick First Win, Edge Cameroon 2-0 In Aisha Buhari Cup

Black Queens of Ghana edged the Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon 2-0 to win their first game in Aisha Buhari Cup on Monday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena,Lagos.

The first half produced few goal scoring chances as the two teams tried to size each other. However, the Black Queens of Ghana broke the deadlock in the 60th minutes thanks to a well taking goal by Princella Adubea .

Ghana could have extended their lead in the 75th minutes but Vivian Konadu failed to direct her low drive shot into the back of the net. Konadu, who plays for Racing Feminino in Spain, was a constant threat for the Cameroon defenders due to her pace and skills.

However, her effort was finally crowned with a sublime finish in the 89th minutes as she dribbled past three Cameroonian defenders before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper for Ghana’s second goal.

The goal secured the Black Queens first win at the tournament after losing their opening game 3-0…