Koeman Unsure Over Barcelona Future

Ronald Koeman has insisted that he has “no fear” about his long-term future as Barcelona manager.

Despite frequent speculation about his job after a turbulent 12 months at Camp Nou, the Dutchman kept the reins for the start of this campaign.

While the Catalan giants remain unbeaten in La Liga, they were comprehensively outplayed during last week’s Champions League fixture with Bayern Munich.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Monday’s fixture with Granada, Koeman has acknowledged that there are no guarantees about the length of his spell at the club.

The Dutchman said: “I don’t know if my position is at stake because they haven’t said anything. The only thing is to think about the game and the team.

“The rest is not in my hands and I am calm. We have seven points from three games. You have to get people back to have more players available, but you have to win. In the end the results count…