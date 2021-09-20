Moses , Ejuke In Action As CSKA Edge Spartak In Moscow Derby

Chidera Ejuke and Victor Moses were both in action from the start as CSKA Moscow defeated Spartak Moscow 1-0 in the local derby at the VEB Arena on Monday night, reports Completesports.com.

Russia forward Anton Zabolotny netted the decisive goal nine minutes from time.

Ejuke was in action for 84 minutes before he was replaced by Kostantin Kuchaev.

Read Also: Etebo Out Of Watford vs Stoke City Carabao Cup Tie

The 23-year-old winger, who was voted CSKA Moscow’s Player of the Month for July/August has scored two goals in eight league appearances for his club this season.

Moses featured for 90 minutes putting up a fine performance for the visitors.

The former Nigeria international has appeared in six league games for his club this teem without a goal to his name.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…