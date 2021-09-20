Onuachu Signs New Genk Contract

Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu has signed a one-year contract extension with Belgian Pro League club KRC Genk, Completesports.com reports.

“Our club has reached an agreement with Paul Onuachu on a one-year contract extension. He is now affiliated with KRC Genk until mid-2024,”reads a statement on the club’s website.

“Our Nigerian phenomenon debuted on September 1, 2019 for KRC Genk. In his first season he scored 10 times, in his second the striker scored a staggering 35 goals. It earned him the title of top scorer , and because Paul is much more than a goalscoring machine , he was also voted Professional Footballer of the Year .

“In the meantime, he has reached the milestone of 50 goals for our club. Last Thursday Onuachu was again decisive with the winner in Vienna, yesterday he did it again in the derby at Stayen. It brings his total in the current campaign to 6 pieces. In his last 51 games as…