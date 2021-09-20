Rangers Boss Gerrard Thumbs Up Aribo After Draw Vs Motherwell

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has praised Joe Aribo for his impressive performance in Sunday’s 1-1 home draw against Motherwell.

Fashion Sakala put Rangers in front in the 19th minute with his first competitive goal for the club.

However, they were unable to put the game to bed and Kaiyne Woolery’s 66th-minute equaliser rescued a point for the visitors.



Gerrard bemoaned Rangers’ woes in the final third but heaped plaudits on Aribo for his overall display in the game.

“I thought Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara and Steven Davis, a lot of players, from box to box today we played some incredible stuff,” he said [RangersTV].

“Our preparation to build the attacks was up there with the best we have but when you get past the box you need someone to find those moments of quality to create goals and assist goals and then to go and score them.

“That, to me, today, was a 3 or 4-0 game. When you don’t get the…