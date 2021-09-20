Serie A: Okereke Caged In Venezia’s Defeat To Spezia

David Okereke was in action as Venezia lost 2-1 against Spezia in their Serie A clash at the Stadio Paolo Mazza on Sunday afternoon.

Okereke was replaced by Mattia Aramu in the 65th minute.

The forward has scored one goal in three league appearances for Venezia



His international teammate Tyronne Ebuehi was an unused substitute in the game.

Simone Bastoniq put Spezia ahead on 13 minutes, while Pietro Ceccaroni equalised for Venezia a minute before the hour mark.

Mehdi Bourabia netted the winning goal for the hosts deep into stoppage time.

