‘We’ll Ensure Fairness In Sports Federations Elections’

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare says his ministry will ensure fairness and a level playing field for all those aspiring to get into the boards of national sports federations later this month.

National sports federations elections are usually battlegrounds and hot spots for bitter rivalries and agitations oftentimes leading to long drawn feuds and litigations, a trend the Sports Minister hopes is discontinued with the forthcoming polls.

“We hope there would not be bitter agitations and litigations that will hurt our sports this time around,” Sunday Dare disclosed to newsmen in Lagos over the weekend.

“Although it is in the nature of politics to have complains, disagreements and those who will feel that they did not get a fair bargain and so would resort to litigation. These are all part of politics.

“However, we do not want that kind of winner takes all politics in our sports. I hope…