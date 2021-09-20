Why Osimhen Will Become Super Eagles Goal Machine -Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr believes Victor Osimhen has the potential to become Nigeria’s goal machine.

Osimhen, who last season netted 10 goals for Napoli in the Serie A, opened his goal account this season as he netted a brace in the team’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City in the Europa League last week Thursday.

Recall that the Nigerian international also scored a goal in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Cape Verde in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier and has been Super Eagles main striker.

Reacting to his goal scoring form, the German tactician told Tuttomercatoweb.com that he’s delighted with the progress of Osimhen and believed he woul be a world-class striker.

“Victor is currently one of the best strikers in Europe, but not yet in the world,” Rohr told Tuttomercatoweb.com. “Osimhen is young, ambitious and very motivated.”

“I think he has what it takes to become a great striker, one of…