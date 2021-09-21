Carabao Cup: Onyeka Helps Brentford Beat Oldham; Everton, Watford Crash Out

Frank Onyeka was in action as Brentford thrashed Oldham United 7-0 in their Carabao Cup Third Round clash at the Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

Onyeka featured for 71 minutes before he was replaced by Myles Peart-Harris.

At the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Alex Iwobi was in action for 90 minutes as Everton crashed out of the competition following a 8-7 penalty shootout defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes

Emmanuel Dennis was introduced in the 80th minute as Watford were eliminated after a 3-1 home defeat to Stoke City.

His international teammate William Troost-Ekong was unused substitute for the hosts in the game.

