Ferdinand Rates Rudiger As Premier League Best Defender

Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger is currently Premier League best defender.

The Blues have emerged as one of the best defensive teams in Europe under manager Thomas Tuchel.

He said: “Since Tuchel has come I think he’s arguably been the best centre-back. I think him and Dias would have been close but the effect he has had on his team has been immense.

“Under Frank [Lampard] , it was evident he wasn’t Frank’s cup of tea. He didn’t really like him. There was rumours there were trying to put him in the market to be sold.

“In Germany, he’s always been highly thought of. But when the manager doesn’t rate you and you can feel that, I don’t care who you are your confidence takes a beating and it’s hard to perform at that level.”

