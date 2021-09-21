FIFA Confirms Venue For Super Eagles , Central African Republic Double-Header

FIFA has confirmed venues for the 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Les Fauves of Central African Republic, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will host Raoul Savoy’s men in a matchday three encounter at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on October 10.

The reverse fixture will take place three days later at the Stade De Japoma, Douala, Cameroon.

The Super Eagles started their qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win against the Lone Star of Liberia last month.

Gernot Rohr’s charges then defeated the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde 2-1 four days later in Mindelo.

The three-time African champions top Group C with six points from two games.

The top team in the group will proceed to final play-off round.

