Hulk Announces Ex-Wife’s Niece Pregnant With His Child

Brazilian striker Givanildo Vieira de Sousa popularly known as Hulk has revealed his ex-wife’s niece is pregnant with his fourth child.

Hulk made the announcement via an Instagram post.

The 35-year-old football star can be seen holding up an ultrasound scan of the baby alongside his wife Camila Sousa, 32 – to whom he was an uncle during his 12-year marriage to ex-wife Iran Angelo, 33.

Reports of their relationship emerged in December 2019, just five months after Hulk’s marriage with his former wife ended in July of the same year.

The pair married in September last year when Hulk was still playing for Chinese side Shangai SIPG following his split from the mother of his three other children – two sons and daughter.





Hulk’s ex-wife (left) and her niece (right) whom he is currently married to

Alongside an Instagram post showing him lifting his partner off the ground, he wrote: “Today with a heart full of gratitude to God, I come to share with you that for the fourth time I…