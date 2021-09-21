It Makes No Sense, Ancelotti Kicks Against Hosting World Cup Every Two Years

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has kicked against the decision to host the FIFA World Cup every two years.

Ancelotti stated this in an interview with Radio Rai 1, where he noted that hosting the competition every two year will affect the players’ mental health.

This follow the global governing body disclosing it would conduct a feasibility study to determine whether it can hold the tournament biennially, with the same frequency applicable women’s version.

Currently, the most prestigious tournament in world football is a quadrennial- held every four years.

Ancelotti said, “Play the World Cup every two years? Well, while we’re at it, let’s just play one a year,” he said sarcastically.

“The schedules are a very serious problem. Something has to change. There are games that make little sense.

“FIFA and UEFA should talk about it. It is true that at this moment perhaps they do not agree…