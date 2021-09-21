It Will Be Difficult To Beat Chelsea -Ikpeba

Former Nigerian forward, Victor Ikpeba has revealed that Chelsea are a team to beat at the Premier League.

He made this statement on the backdrop of Chelsea’s impressive display against Tottenham, where the Blues defeated Spurs 3-0.

Goals from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Rudiger was enough to earn Chelsea three points and move the team top of the log.

Reacting to game, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist in Monday Night Football on Supersports, stated that Thomas Tuchel side are the team to beat this season.

“Chlsea are playing their best games in the Premier League. I still can’t see the teams that will stop this team at the moment. Tottenham didn’t match up with Chelsea on Sunday, the Blues dominated play freely.”

