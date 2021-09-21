I’ve Been Through Difficult Moments In Last Couple Of Years -Phil Jones

Manchester United defender, Phil Jones has recounted some of the difficult moments he went through in the last couple of years.

Jones, who missed the entirety of last season with a knee issue and last played for United’s first team in January 2020 in the FA Cup third round, told the club’s website, that it was tough for him to handle.

Jones also said he was disappointed by criticism from former team-mate Rio Ferdinand, who last month called him “a waste of time”

Thankfully, I see the light at the end of the tunnel now, and I’ve been back training, played a few behind-closed-doors games and I’m feeling really good at the minute. It’s so good to be back out training with the lads and enjoying being a footballer again because for the last 15 months, it’s been all ‘daddy day care’ and not much football.

“I kept myself in great shape over lockdown and came back. But I remember just training out here [Carrington] and going into the doc and saying ‘enough is…