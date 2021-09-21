Joshua Sends Warning To Usyk Ahead Heavyweight Showdown

Anthony Joshua has warned challenger Oleksandr Usyk he may be in over his head.

Usyk will take on Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night after just two pro fights at heavyweight.

Joshua says the unbeaten former undisputed cruiserweight world champ is taking a gamble by fighting him when he has relatively little experience at heavyweight.

He feels Usyk has “jumped in at the deep end” and says Saturday will be sink or swim time.

“He’s done well at heavyweight,” said the unified WBA Super, IBF and WBO champ.

“The difference is when say Evander Holyfield came up to heavyweight, I think he had six fights at heavyweight before he fought for the championship belt. That was against Buster Douglas.

“Usyk’s fought two heavyweights. He’s obviously had the experience of fighting at heavyweight in the World Series of Boxing when he was an amateur, but he’s jumping in at…