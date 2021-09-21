Liverpool Are EPL Title Favourites -Milner

Liverpool midfielder, James Milner has tipped the team to win this season’s Premier League title.

The Reds defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 in Saturday’s game at Anfield to share joint top with Chelsea on the log.

After failing to mount a creditable defence in 2020/2021 due to injury issues, Liverpool are now joint top of the table with Chelsea and Manchester United.

“I think that is the mentality you need. You can’t dwell, whether you have a good performance or a bad performance. You need to move on to the next one,” Milner told reporters after a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, per Sky Sports.

“You can’t be too happy after a good one, you can’t be too down after a bad one.

“If you have a couple of bad results and iffy performances, that is when it gets harder, but you look at this squad and it is more experienced than when we won the title.

“We had the pain of last year but it ended up being a really good year, with what we managed to achieve in the circumstances and coming…