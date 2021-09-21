Osimhen Relishes Napoli’s Win At Udinese

Victor Osimhen has celebrated Napoli’s Impressive 4-0 away win against Udinese on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international opened scoring for the Partenopei in the encounter, his first league goal of the season.

Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hirving Lozano were the other goal scorers for Luciano Spalleti’s side.

Osimhen was replaced nine minutes from time by Andrea Petagna.

The 22-year-old took to the social media to celebrate his side’s fifth win in five games across all competitions this season.

“Great team show!!!”he tweeted.

The Blues, who sit at the top of the table with 12 points from four games will face Sampdoria in their next Serie A game on September 23.

