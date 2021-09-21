Pochettino Responds To Messi’s Handshake Snub After Substition Against Lyon

Mauricio Pochettino has played down Lionel Messi’s handshake snub during Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win over Lyon on Sunday night in Ligue 1.

PSG kept up their 100 percent Ligue 1 record this season with a comeback victory at the Parc des Princes.

Lucas Paqueta gave Lyon the lead early in the second period, before Neymar levelled the scores from the penalty spot.

The game looked set to end in stalemate until substitute Mauro Icardi headed home a 93rd minute winner.

PSG’s perfect record sees them lead the Ligue 1 table, five points clear of bitter rivals Marseille.

However, with 15 minutes remaining in the game, Pochettino took off Messi who did little to hide his frustration, refusing to shake hands with the ex-Spurs boss as he trudged to the bench.

There, Messi did little to hide his unhappiness.

Speaking post-game, Pochettino insisted there were no problems with Messi, saying his compatriot understood…