Remo Stars Appoint Ogunbote New Head Coach

Nigeria Professional Football League newcomers Remo Stars have announced the appointment of Gbenga Ogunbote as their new head coach, Completesports.com reports.

Ogunbote signed a one- year deal with the club to take over from former coach, Daniel Ogunmodede who led the team back into the NPFL.

“I am very proud and happy to have joined Remo Stars, I hope to help the team to the level at which the club wants to ascertain,” the experienced gaffer told RSFC media.

“We have an ambition this season, before now the club has decided to maintain their s

tay in the NPFL which is my desire too but I will be so grateful if we go on to win the league or probably get a slot in any of the CAF competitions.”

In the same vein, the Chief Executive Officer of Remo Stars, Mr. Lukmon Ogungbefun welcomed Gbenga Ogunbote to the club and promised to support him to the fullest in achieving greatness for the club.

“I welcome Coach…