Ronaldo Overtakes Messi As Highest Paid Footballer In The World

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester United has made him the highest paid footballer in the world, overtaking rival Lionel Messi, according to Forbes.

During the new 2021/22 campaign, Ronaldo will earn almost €107 million gross, including a salary of close to €60 million and more than €40 million in earnings from sponsorships and partnerships with brands including Nike, Herbalife and the CR7 brand, which includes perfumes, clothing ranges, hotels and gyms.

Only three athletes have more commercial earnings. Tennis legend Roger Federer (approximately €77 million), basketball star LeBron James (€55.5 million) and golfer Tiger Woods (€51 million) all earn more than Ronaldo in endorsement earnings.

Ronaldo’s latest earnings have seen him overtake Messi whose move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, will see him earn around €94 million gross, with a salary of €64…