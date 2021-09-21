South Africa Coach Ready For Tough Super Falcons Showdown

Coming off a 3-0 victory over Ghana, South Africa are aiming to wrap up their international outing in the Aisha Buhari Cup in style when they take on hosts Nigeria on Tuesday, September 21.

Banyana Banyana trounced the Black Queens to secure their biggest victory in all nine meetings and also ended a six-match winless streak over their West African counterparts last Friday.

The comprehensive triumph gave Desiree Ellis’ side a huge confidence boost ahead of their showdown with Nigeria in their last match of the invitational tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

The reigning African Women’s Coach of the Year has spoken up on how her side is aiming to approach the high-profile tune-up match against the Super Falcons.



Read Also:Aisha Buhari Cup: Super Falcons, Banyana Banyana Rekindle Rivalry On Final Day

“We’ve got more footage of Nigeria playing other matches and we have to look at all of that to analyse because it’s different opposition. We have to make sure that we get…