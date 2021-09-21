South Africa Outclass Super Falcons To Emerge Champions

Banyana Banyana of South Africa have won the 2021 Aisha Buhari Cup after defeating Super Falcons of Nigeria 4-2, in the last fixture of the six-nation tournament on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

It was South Africa’s second win of the tournament after thrashing Ghana 3-0 in their first game.

The Falcons opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Mali thanks to two late goals from Gift Monday.

South Africa took the lead in the 6th minute through an own goal after Michelle Alozie sent the ball into her own net in an attempt to clear Hildah Magaia's cross.





Alozie’s own goal which put South Africa one goal up

In the 19th minute the South Africans doubled their lead from the penalty spot through Linda Motlhalo following a handball by Onome Ebi.

With a minute left in the first half, South Africa got their third off a header from Gabriela Salgago after the Falcons felled to clear their…