Super Eagles Attack Will Be Key For 2022 AFCON Success -Dosu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph says the potentials in the Super Eagles attack will propel the team to glory in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria is currently blessed with an array of strikers such as Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Terem Moffi, Henry Onyekuru, Umar Sadiq, Taiwo Awoniyi, Emmanuel Dennis, Cyriel Dessers to mention a few, that are painting Europe with goals.

Speaking with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is blessed with strikers that can help him deliver the AFCON trophy.

He also emphasized on the need to focus on players that will add creativity to the midfield in a bid to give the strikers more goal scoring chances.

“Without mincing words, I think Nigeria is blessed with some quality strikers that are scoring goals in Europe. We have seen Onuachu, Osimhen, Moffi, Dennis, Awoniyi and…